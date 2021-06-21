Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sonalika

Food app with micro interaction

Sonalika
Sonalika
  • Save
Food app with micro interaction branding animation logo vector ui design 3d illustration dribbble
Download color palette

Tools used : Adobe XD , figma
Type : Food app with micro interaction
Team : Solo
Project : learning and practicing purpose

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Sonalika
Sonalika

More by Sonalika

View profile
    • Like