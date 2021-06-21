Card Payment | Card Payment Option UI Design | Payment Option

As per current trend i just explored Glassmorphism in bottom drawer. I'm not big fan of Glassmorphism, its looks decent!!

Whats your opinion??

Features:

✔ Choose Payment Option

✔ Add New Card

✔ Save Card

✔ Select Card if Added.

