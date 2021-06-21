Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sa.desain

Eduplis E-Learning Landing Page

sa.desain
sa.desain
  • Save
Eduplis E-Learning Landing Page logo illustration icon design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello friends!
Here's a sneak peek of the Eduplis E-Learning Landing Page

Full version coming soon. Keep your eyes on the dribbling.

Have a response? Feel free to share. 😊
Press "L to show your Love ❤️

Have a project? I'm Available for freelance
Shoot email : aziez.design25@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
sa.desain
sa.desain

More by sa.desain

View profile
    • Like