Srivathson Thyagarajan

Sony desktop app

Sony desktop app games desktop ps5 sony ui design app ux dailyuichallenge concept
Sony desktop app games desktop ps5 sony ui design app ux dailyuichallenge concept
Sony desktop app games desktop ps5 sony ui design app ux dailyuichallenge concept
  1. Sony-All-in-one.png
  2. Sony-All-in-one-3D.png
  3. Sony-All-in-one-Vector.png

Day #21 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the 21-st shot of the UI design challenge. Here, the task was to try and design an application for Sony. Took the theme of Sony's latest console into full fury! Here is the result.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
