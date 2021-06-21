Linh H. Nguyen

#DLC - Day 5: Driverless car

Linh H. Nguyen
Linh H. Nguyen
  • Save
#DLC - Day 5: Driverless car flat design vector adobe illustrator brandname 2d logo design logo illustration design daily logo challenge branding
Download color palette

Day 5: Driverless car
Text: Onward
Concept: a wheel with brandname initials (O+W).

Linh H. Nguyen
Linh H. Nguyen

More by Linh H. Nguyen

View profile
    • Like