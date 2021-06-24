OutSystems

COVID-19 tracking app for companies

COVID-19 tracking app for companies hr employee covid-19 ui ux outsystems
Here are a few more screens of the web app we created last year to help companies understand how their employees were in these COVID-19 times.

This is one of the two apps we created to help companies support their employees through these uncertain times and to help them help themselves, by giving personalized advice, depending on how they were feeling at the time.

By Filipa Jervis
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
