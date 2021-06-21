Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wendy Tian

Branding - Voyant

Wendy Tian
Wendy Tian
  • Save
Branding - Voyant app icon branding design logo
Download color palette

Branding and Logo for Voyant that means seeing. The logo was meant for an eye shape

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Wendy Tian
Wendy Tian

More by Wendy Tian

View profile
    • Like