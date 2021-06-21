Iman Kurniawan

Cookpad (Redesign)

Cookpad (Redesign) vector ui logo illustration design ux productdesign indonesia branding app
This time Me, Yoga, and Angel were assigned to redesign the application, and we chose the cookpad app. Because we think that Cookpad has great potential for a social media based recipe sharing application. But it has various kinds of drawbacks that can make it difficult for users. Here are the results of our research up to our prototype in developing the Cookpad application.

You can read the whole article below:
https://heyimanes.medium.com/redesign-cookpad-app-1b60d82953b8

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
