COVID-19 Employee Support Mobile App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy Monday!
Here are some more screens of the mobile app we created last year to help support employees through the tough COVID-19 days.
This is one of the two apps we created to help companies support their employees through these uncertain times and to help them help themselves, by giving personalized advice, depending on how they were feeling at the time.
And of course, we love #darkmode! ❤️
Hope you guys like it and press L to share the love!
---
Know more about OutSystems • Follow our Team