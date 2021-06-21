Mihai Dolganiuc

Futuristic Logos #5 — Apple App Store

Futuristic Logos #5 — Apple App Store sign cyber punk illusion path glow neon alphabet loop endless application app store apple ios macos for sale unused buy branding brand identity logo mark symbol icon
Here is another addition to the Futuristic Logo Series, this time with the Apple App Store logo reimagined as a neon glowing sign.

Out of all the concepts that I uploaded so far, this one was the most challenging in terms of shape and achieving this endless feel.

Regardless I am happy with the outcome and my eyes are enjoying this, do you as well?

