Parham Marandi

Hobbies Merch - Logo Design

Parham Marandi
Parham Marandi
Hire Me
  • Save
Hobbies Merch - Logo Design flat logo illustration design portrait logo logo logo design hobbies logo
Download color palette

A fun and happy looking logo I did for our online store!

📧 Say hi (parham.marandi@gmail.com)

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Parham Marandi
Parham Marandi
UI Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Parham Marandi

View profile
    • Like