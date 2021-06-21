Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Minimalist UX for a Web Application Design

Just came up with an simple idea of designing an app which would help a marketing service based company to keep track of its employees and which project they are working on.
This particular page is just having a list of employees shown in a card format.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
