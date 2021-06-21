Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
whitelion_infosystems

Splash Screen For Timer-Application

whitelion_infosystems
whitelion_infosystems
Hire Me
  • Save
Splash Screen For Timer-Application colorful branding vector logo illustration ui app design creative minimal mini 3d schedules app track app time
Download color palette

Hi Dribblers!

A lot of people changed to remote concept of working during the pandemic caused by Covid19. As a designer I have worked couple of times at the remote positions and many people face the same problem.

Time tracking...

Time Track application is a concept similar to many other concepts. So here is couple of screens for that one.

Press ❤️L❤️ and stay tuned!
We are available for new projects
hello@whitelion.in

Thanks,

whitelion_infosystems
whitelion_infosystems
Welcome to my Design Portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by whitelion_infosystems

View profile
    • Like