Ben Tuckwell

Float - do not disturb sign idea

Ben Tuckwell
Ben Tuckwell
  • Save
Float - do not disturb sign idea float relaxation graphic design print design branding
Download color palette

Do not disturb sign design for branding concept project 'Float', a floatation therapy centre. Having fun with traditionally designed elements and trying some alternative copy ideas.
See the branding project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/115853585/Float

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Ben Tuckwell
Ben Tuckwell
Branding, illustration, UX/UI, Motion graphics. Hire me!

More by Ben Tuckwell

View profile
    • Like