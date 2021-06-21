Wanderline

Shy Bairn Stitches

Wanderline
Wanderline
  • Save
Shy Bairn Stitches pin tshirt brand graphic design gold river apparel bridge linework lineart logo illustration design nature monoline line landscape branding badge adventure
Download color palette

Here's my linework " Shy Bairn Stitches " A badge design monoline illustration or line-art with nature outdoor themes.
Hope you enjoy it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thank you! :)
----------------------------------------
Connect with us : wanderlinev@gmail.com
or support in :
https://www.fiverr.com/wanderline/create-line-art-badge-monoline-linework-vintage-retro-logo-illustration

Wanderline
Wanderline

More by Wanderline

View profile
    • Like