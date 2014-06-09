Yosemite UI Kit for Sketch

Keir Ansell

I'm a big fan of UI Kit's but at this time, I've only found one for Photoshop, and being a Sketch convert I decided to put one together for Sketch 3.

I've done my best to make it as accurate as possible however due to the large number of elements, one or two errors may have slipped through the net so please let me know if you find any issues and I'll get them changed.

As thing's may change throughout the Yosemite BETA, I will be updating it up to (and including) the retail release.

You can download it (for free) at www.yosemiteui.com

Posted on Jun 9, 2014
