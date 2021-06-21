Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
TRCKWRK

Arteza redesign

TRCKWRK
TRCKWRK
Hire Me
  • Save
Arteza redesign art minimal redesign uiux arteza landing mobile ui design branding
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers!

This is my Arteza mobile redesign concept. What do you think about it?

https://www.instagram.com/trckwrk/
https://www.behance.net/alexeygoroshko

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
TRCKWRK
TRCKWRK
Digital designer & artist
Hire Me

More by TRCKWRK

View profile
    • Like