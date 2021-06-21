Anhelina

Concept for challenge

ux uidesign concept design
Hello everybody.
I'm Anhelina. I'm junior UX/UI designer. But I study and improve my skills every day.

Today I started challenge #30daysofwebdesign
I hope that this experiment helps me to improve my skills.

My first task:
Design a hero section for a website that helps you find your new home, away from the stress of the city.

So, I present you my concept "The dream village".

I'll be glad to receive your feedback.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
