Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deeksha Talreja

Signup Landing Page

Deeksha Talreja
Deeksha Talreja
  • Save
Signup Landing Page homepage ui infographic ecommerce branding illustrator visual design web banner landing page website design brand design branding
Download color palette

Hey folks!
Here is a new experimental design for an e-commerce signup landing page.

What do you think?

Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hey at: deeksha.talreja6@gmail.com

Follow CARVE https://www.instagram.com/the__carve/

Deeksha Talreja
Deeksha Talreja
Branding | UX/UI | Visual Design

More by Deeksha Talreja

View profile
    • Like