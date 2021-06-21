Purrweb UI

Sport Health App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Sport Health App fitness fitness app wellness app healthcare app health care tracker activity sport app health app health startup sport mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Sport Health App fitness fitness app wellness app healthcare app health care tracker activity sport app health app health startup sport mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Sport Health App fitness fitness app wellness app healthcare app health care tracker activity sport app health app health startup sport mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot.png
  2. tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How do you do, guys? Wanna share with you our new shot — an app to monitor your health while you doing sports ⚽️

On the first screen there is the information about health — a person's temperature, how many steps the user passed or how much water drank🚰

On the second screen, there is a graph with more details 📈

This palette of shades can promote the most effective user experience with the app^ and out-of-the-box colors can set the user up for training 💜

With the help of interactive design elements, the user has endless possibilities for sports performance and health 💪🏻

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. We already have experience in designing healthcare app, check out our case 😉

Created by Olga Kopceva

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like