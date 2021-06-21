Sport Health App

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How do you do, guys? Wanna share with you our new shot — an app to monitor your health while you doing sports ⚽️
On the first screen there is the information about health — a person's temperature, how many steps the user passed or how much water drank🚰
On the second screen, there is a graph with more details 📈
This palette of shades can promote the most effective user experience with the app^ and out-of-the-box colors can set the user up for training 💜
With the help of interactive design elements, the user has endless possibilities for sports performance and health 💪🏻
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. We already have experience in designing healthcare app, check out our case 😉
Created by Olga Kopceva