Neicy

Daily UI #020: Location Tracker

Neicy
Neicy
  • Save
Daily UI #020: Location Tracker driver maps location tracking location tracking package dark dailyui020 dailyui
Download color palette

Haven't made something using a dark theme in awhile, so thought I'd make a mock delivery pick up app with that style.

Neicy
Neicy

More by Neicy

View profile
    • Like