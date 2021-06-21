Rythm Kaur

Elegant Layers

Elegant Layers fashion design accessories illustration jewellery ui elegant branding logo graphic design
It is called 'Elegant Layers'. This is a sample logo design for boutiques, jewellery and accessory shops. Also it's pink because pink itself a friendly color. It's a delicate color that means sweet, nice, playful, cute, romantic, charming also helps to attract more customers.

