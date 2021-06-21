SHERPA Studio
Garenta MOOV Mobile App

Garenta MOOV Mobile App vale location map design green flat rent car mobile ui ux
  1. Garenta MOOV Mobile App by SHERPA (Dribbble) 1.jpg
  2. Garenta MOOV Mobile App by SHERPA (Dribbble) 2.jpg
  3. Garenta MOOV Mobile App by SHERPA (Dribbble) 3.jpg
  4. Garenta-MOOV-Mobile-App-by-SHERPA-(Dribbble)-Attachment.jpg

A brand new perspective on car rental. We designed an innovative and functional service experience for MOOV by Garenta.

See more: https://sherpa.digital/en/works/moov-by-garenta-service-design-project/

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
We are a digital design studio focusing on user experience.
