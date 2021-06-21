Shruti Naithani

Logo Design

Shruti Naithani
Shruti Naithani
  • Save
Logo Design ui app icon typography ux vector branding logo illustration design graphic design
Logo Design ui app icon typography ux vector branding logo illustration design graphic design
Download color palette
  1. karoshya new.png
  2. karoshya new.png

A hypothetical collection KROSHYA (logo)for Chumbak (brand) as a part of college assignment.
The collection is all about Indian embroideries with the fusion with western wear.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Shruti Naithani
Shruti Naithani
Like