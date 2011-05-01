Dennis Frank

CSS drop-shadows

CSS drop-shadows
Tried Nicolas Gallagher’s CSS-only drop-shadows technique: http://nicolasgallagher.com/css-drop-shadows-without-images/

Posted on May 1, 2011
