Daily UI 003 - Landing page

I decided to do a concept for a holiday booking system landing page. I find that often when I use holiday booking sites their websites feel a bit dated and cluttered so I wanted to show a fresh/clean take on what a holiday site could be like.
Any feedback is highly appreciated !