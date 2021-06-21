Ruth Joad

Daily UI 003 - Landing page

Daily UI 003 - Landing page accessible illustration logo ui design vector beach holiday graphic design homepage ux design ux ui design dailyui landingpage
I decided to do a concept for a holiday booking system landing page. I find that often when I use holiday booking sites their websites feel a bit dated and cluttered so I wanted to show a fresh/clean take on what a holiday site could be like.

Any feedback is highly appreciated !

