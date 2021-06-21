Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
K for Kuiper belt - 36 Days of Type

K for Kuiper belt - 36 Days of Type meteor asteroid distressedunrest truegrittexturesupply milky way distressed texture universe galaxy planets stars solar system flat design 36 days of type
The kuiper belt is the little band of stars around the outside of our solar system, which I didn't know until I had to think of something for the letter K for this series.

I say 'little', it's absolutely huge... but not on my tiny computer screen it isn't

