Dancing Jens for sovanta's UX Score

Dancing Jens for sovanta's UX Score animation
Made this animation for sovanta’s UX Score. A tool to measure user experience of business applications. If the rated application gets a good score, the user is rewarded with a Floss Dance by our app character Jens.

More information about the sovanta UX Score: https://sovanta.com/de/user-experience-score

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
