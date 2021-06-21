🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This took WAY longer than normal. I hand drew it (on paper), scanned it on the printer, traced it on Inkscape, and then added colors and shading to produce the final product. I really liked the look and feel of it, so I'm already working on another project using a similar method, so keep an eye out for it 😉
Feedback is always welcome. 😊