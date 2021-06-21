Immersive Design

Rose

Immersive Design
Immersive Design
  • Save
Rose background patch handmade purple pink rose logo branding sticker design flat illustration icon vector
Download color palette

This took WAY longer than normal. I hand drew it (on paper), scanned it on the printer, traced it on Inkscape, and then added colors and shading to produce the final product. I really liked the look and feel of it, so I'm already working on another project using a similar method, so keep an eye out for it 😉

Feedback is always welcome. 😊

Immersive Design
Immersive Design

More by Immersive Design

View profile
    • Like