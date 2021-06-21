Ramzan Shahid

Best Calligraphy Fonts

Ramzan Shahid
Ramzan Shahid
  • Save
Best Calligraphy Fonts illustration web typography logo freebies fonts design
Download color palette

Modern calligraphy fonts use more fluid strokes than traditional ones; they also have sharper angles that result in spikier edges. Standard calligraphy fonts use rounded shapes with smoother lines with fewer sharp corners.
Get free fonts here:
https://fontspanda.com/calligraphy-fonts/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Ramzan Shahid
Ramzan Shahid

More by Ramzan Shahid

View profile
    • Like