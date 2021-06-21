Michelle McCally

Busan Foods Project

This is a self created project to practice UX/UI design skills. The goal of this project was to create an app for Busan Foods that will let users manage their rewards points which will affect members and non-members positively by streamlining access to points and offers.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
