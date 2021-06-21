Food Trucker Application

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Food trucker is an ambitious project built for a client who needed a way to aggregate street-food vendors in the wide London area. We dealt with both the front-end and the back-end development and created a fully functional web application in the process, paying special attention to ensuring an impressive user experience. The users can look up vendors either by searching for a specific food/cuisine or by browsing the map and selecting their market of choice.