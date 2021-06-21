Keshav Kirupa

Whatsapp Messenger Improved UI & New Features

design whatsapp
UI Improvement:
> Night mode icon
> Status bars in Chats tab
> Don't Disturb mode icon in work Tab

Features :
> Profile Privacy
>Work Tab : where you can add your office contacts.
> Don't Disturb mode in work tab which turns off notifications
for regular chats , only allows notifications in work tab.

Figma Link:
https://www.figma.com/file/MyB7NCvE0YLdu8Z4CSLZeT/WhatsApp-Case-Study?node-id=209%3A79

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
