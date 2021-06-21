VictorThemes

OrgaKit - Organic Farm Elementor Template Kit

OrgaKit - Organic Farm Elementor Template Kit
OrgaWP is a modern and fresh-faced organic and agriculture WordPress theme with a clear structure. A well-planned design with handcrafted features is thoughtfully implemented to present your organic work excitingly with a fresh touch. An excellent user-friendly combination of functionality and comfort give the power to mold & shape your organic website in your hands.

Features:

Creative Home Demos
Strategic Design and Technology
Easy Customization
Real Pages
Attractive Design
Awesome Inner Pages
Effective Pricing Plans
Dedicated Recipes
Success Stories
Support Representatives
Elementor Page Builder
Pre-Made Layouts
Stunning Blog Design Options
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One-Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

