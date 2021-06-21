K7 Tech Agency

Food Trucker Application

K7 Tech Agency
K7 Tech Agency
  • Save
Food Trucker Application application app design design
Download color palette

Food trucker is an ambitious project built for a client who needed a way to aggregate street-food vendors in the wide London area. We dealt with both the front-end and the back-end development and created a fully functional web application in the process, paying special attention to ensuring an impressive user experience. The users can look up vendors either by searching for a specific food/cuisine or by browsing the map and selecting their market of choice.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
K7 Tech Agency
K7 Tech Agency

More by K7 Tech Agency

View profile
    • Like