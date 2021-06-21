Wong Kar-Wai Website Concept

Hello everyone

Wong Kar-Wai (or WKW as he is also known) is one of the most famous contemporary cinema authors. His unique and impressionistic world had a considerable influence on filmmakers around the globe and inspired us to make this shot.

This website is dedicated to Kar-Wai’s biography and creations. The UI is based on straightforward typography with smooth, minimalist transitions. The website’s background and hover interactions represent snippets from the films, which define Wong Kar-Wai filmography - they are Chungking Express, In The Mood For Love, As Tears Go By, and Fallen Angels.

