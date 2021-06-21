JAM by Autonomous

Hi guys, long time no see.

I have been busy working on a product name JAM for Autonomous recently and today I'm stoke to introduce you guys the very first version of JAM - a simple click-to-talk, audio-first software without the endless fuss of Zoom links and Meet invites. JAM is gonna help your team a lot in this situation that people have to work from home.

You can visit JAM and try for free here: www.jam.autonomous.ai

Thanks for watching.