Manduka | redesign online shop for Mobile

Hi!

Glad to share with you another piece of the new project. Redesign concept for Manduka shop. Manduka is the brand name for a company that specializes in creating unique and purpose-driven products for yogis since 1997.

All photo and materials are belong to the owners. All materials were used for non-commercial purposes.

All project https://www.behance.net/gallery/121843245/Manduka-online-store-redesign