National Center of Contemporary Art Branding

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
NATIONAL CENTER OF CONTEMPORARY ARTS
The National Center of Contemporary Art has the status of a multifunctional structure. The task of which is to develop and popularize contemporary Belarusian art, its integration into the world artistic context, comprehensive development and promotion of fine art, theater, cinema, fashion, music, scientific and educational activities.
ABOUT THE PROJECT
The object of my development is the existing design of the NCCA, developed in 2015. Since the existing design has already become outdated, my task was to rebrand the visual identity, which will be relevant at the present time and will allow this place to sparkle with bright colors.