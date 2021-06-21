Intishib
Carbonteq

Fintech App

Intishib
Carbonteq
Intishib for Carbonteq
Hire Us
  • Save
Fintech App mobile finance project blue minimalist minimal designer investment app uidesign app branding uiux ux design ui
Fintech App mobile finance project blue minimalist minimal designer investment app uidesign app branding uiux ux design ui
Download color palette
  1. UI (13).png
  2. F.png

Hi there Dribbblers 👋!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I have been working on the Fintech mobile App.

CarbonTeq built a mobile app that’s a marketplace for small businesses to connect with advocates and investors around the country (USA). We built the app as a crowdfunding portal, letting people sign up, make investments, and collect payments. The product needed to be SEC & FINRA compliant.

I hope you will like this. Press L to show some love💙 and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.

Let’s work together: design@carbonteq.com
Thanks for watching.

Ebfe85c5a571f112e4be18abf1ab2f0a
Rebound of
Fintech App
By Intishib
Carbonteq
Carbonteq
We Build Digital Products UX/UI, Web & Mobile design.
Hire Us

More by Carbonteq

View profile
    • Like