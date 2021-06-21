Fintech App

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi there Dribbblers 👋!
I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I have been working on the Fintech mobile App.
CarbonTeq built a mobile app that’s a marketplace for small businesses to connect with advocates and investors around the country (USA). We built the app as a crowdfunding portal, letting people sign up, make investments, and collect payments. The product needed to be SEC & FINRA compliant.
I hope you will like this. Press L to show some love💙 and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.
Let’s work together: design@carbonteq.com
Thanks for watching.