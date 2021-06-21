Israel Ramirez

Type System Specimen

Decided to work on redesigning my portfolio website and felt like the typefaces I chose for my personal brand don’t really resonate with me anymore so I decided to follow a different route. What I like the most about Saes Grotesk is how it has a a few unique letterforms like the S, A, E, and C. I love the weird things about it and I think it’ll nicely contrast some of my clean layouts. Everyone needs a bit of weird

Crafter of Functional Visual Identities & Experiences
