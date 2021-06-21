Ecommerce Website Design Concept - Utires

Excited to share with you our new design concept for an e-commerce project. Utires.com is the leading e-commerce company helping users find the best used tires for their cars.

Modern, minimal design makes it easy to use and intuitive for every client. Moreover the user interface design, color contrast, and high readability helps the users shop tires by size and search for the best option.

Fuselab created a best-in-class UI/UX design solution for the Utires e-commerce platform. In addition to this every interaction becomes easy and simple.

