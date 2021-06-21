Jonathan Rukundo

Her Social Justice Project

Her Social Justice Project website design
Hello Dribbblers 🖐️

Here is my landing page design for a feminine organization website.
What do you think about the design?

I hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!
Also, here is the website link: https://hersocialjusticeproject.com/

Make your project more awesome!
Connect with me : rukundojonathan360@gmail.com
Twitter: @iam_rukundo

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
