Fortnight

Hubb Branding

Fortnight
Fortnight
Hire Us
  • Save
Hubb Branding design figma packaging visual identity brand branding logo
Hubb Branding design figma packaging visual identity brand branding logo
Hubb Branding design figma packaging visual identity brand branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Hub Logo - Dribbble.png
  2. hubb logo - Dribbble 2.png
  3. hubb logo - Dribbble 3.png

Another branding project we're really happy with! The cloud kitchen concept in Denmark launches in July so make sure you check out Hubb to view the brand in all it's glory!

Hire Us | Instagram | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Fortnight
Fortnight
Purposefully-small experimental studio of makers & creators
Hire Us

More by Fortnight

View profile
    • Like