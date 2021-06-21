Roman Klčo

Daylight Waterfront

Daylight Waterfront scifi cyberpunk lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
After a long night, the sun rises above The Sprawl, All the cyberspace dreams and biz fade away and everything that doesn't belong in the light crawls back into the shadows.

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
