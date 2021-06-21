Daylight Waterfront

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
After a long night, the sun rises above The Sprawl, All the cyberspace dreams and biz fade away and everything that doesn't belong in the light crawls back into the shadows.
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)
You can follow here 👇
→ Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel