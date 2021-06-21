Sofita Ki

Weekend SPA 🥨

Sofita Ki
Sofita Ki
  • Save
Weekend SPA 🥨 character design girl cute woman procreate flat spa illustration
Download color palette

Hello, friends!
I hope you had a cool and bright weekend. Because we all need rest after a week of work 🍒

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Sofita Ki
Sofita Ki

More by Sofita Ki

View profile
    • Like