Logo Design for Green Mountain Car Wash

Logo Design for Green Mountain Car Wash car wash graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
A logo I designed for Green Mountain Car Wash. The client wanted the logo to be simple yet modern, with green as the primary color.
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
