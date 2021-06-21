artbysugu

Letter A Star Logo for Sale

Letter A Star Logo for Sale
LOGO FOR SALE - artbysugu@gmail.com

The logo is created with a Star that has a letter A incorporated into the design. The logo is easy to understand in its concept and has a professional calm style.

● This logo will be sold once.
● Copyright transfers to the buyer.
● Professional customization included.

