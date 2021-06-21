Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Frenzy

Integral fitness studio website

Maria Frenzy
Maria Frenzy
  • Save
Integral fitness studio website boxing pilates stretching yoga sport gym fitness interface ecommerce ux ui website interface design
Download color palette

Hello, guys!👋

Here are some screens from my design of a fitness studio website. Integral is all about self-love through a healthy lifestyle and mindfulness and so they have created this space as a self-care temple for everybody who wants to improve the quality of their lives.

Press "L" if you like it!

I am also open to new projects, you can contact me at
frenzymaria@gmail.com
Behance I Instagram I Website

Maria Frenzy
Maria Frenzy
Web designer ready to bring your ideas to life 👋🏼

More by Maria Frenzy

View profile
    • Like