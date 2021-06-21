Integral fitness studio website

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, guys!👋
Here are some screens from my design of a fitness studio website. Integral is all about self-love through a healthy lifestyle and mindfulness and so they have created this space as a self-care temple for everybody who wants to improve the quality of their lives.
Press "L" if you like it!
I am also open to new projects, you can contact me at
frenzymaria@gmail.com
Behance I Instagram I Website