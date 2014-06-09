Andrew Embury

Hello

Andrew Embury
Andrew Embury
  • Save
Hello after effects animation mograph animated motion 2d gif shape layers
Download color palette

Hiya to all my new followers!! :)

Thanks for following me and let's get ready for this mad crazy thing called life. Animate 1 pixel at a time and and always, always always, love what you do.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2014
Andrew Embury
Andrew Embury

More by Andrew Embury

View profile
    • Like